Jon M. Chu shares new 'Wicked: For Good' details, teases two new songs

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has unveiled new details about the upcoming sequel film Wicked: For Good in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

Chu says that this new film will find Cythina Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda questioning what home really means. This will be the central question at the heart of the movie and also the two new songs Stephen Schwartz has composed for the film.

"What happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn't even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you?" Chu told the outlet. "Those questions are very interesting and relevant to Elphaba's journey."

Glinda is dealing with the same question, Chu said, albeit in a different way.

"Glinda is the one that has to ultimately pop her own bubble," the director said. "She has to leave her privilege to actually see other people's struggles and fight for justice and equality."

As for critics who may dismiss the inclusion of two new songs as bids for a best original song Oscar nomination, Chu says they are necessary for the story being told.

"Even after we recorded them, even after we put them in the movie, we kicked the tires on them to make sure that we had to put them in this movie," Chu said. "Otherwise, it wasn't worth it."

He said these new songs are about how "both witches are trying to find their way home."

"It's questions that I've always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to," Chu said. "We get to take our time and explore those questions."

