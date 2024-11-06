Jon Pardi has a 'hot girl warning' tag on 'Friday Night Heartbreaker'

By Jeremy Chua

Looking for some dating advice in the form of a country song? Look no further than Jon Pardi's "Friday Night Heartbreaker."

"'Friday Night Heartbreaker' is a very cool song. It's something that caught my ear when I first heard it. I love the, you know, I call it like the hot girl warning — the heartbreaker, the stay-away-from-this-girl-even-though-you're-probably-going-to-try-to-talk-to-her," Jon tells the press.

"It's kind of a fun song. I feel like girls really like that kind of stuff," says the "Last Night Lonely" singer. "And it's kind of spooky sounding, rock 'n' roll country."

"Friday Night Heartbreaker" previews Jon's forthcoming as-yet-untitled Mr. Saturday Night follow-up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

