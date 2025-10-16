Jon Pardi & Randy Houser join Cody Johnson for a historic non-rodeo night in Houston

Jon Pardi and Randy Houser are headed to the rodeo with Cody Johnson.

Jon and Randy will open Cody's March 22, 2026, show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which takes place on the 21st night of the annual event.

The Sunday concert at NRG Stadium will be only the fourth time in the institution's history that a standalone show on a non-rodeo night has taken place. The last was in 2022 when George Strait wrapped up the season.

This will be Jon's fourth time at RODEOHOUSTON and Randy's first.

Tickets are on sale now, with the remainder of the 2026 lineup to be revealed on Jan. 8.

