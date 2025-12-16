Jon Pardi's getting 'rowdy' on his Christmas tour

"What a rowdy Christmas show!" was Jon Pardi's comment after he kicked off his yuletide tour Friday in St. Augustine, Florida.

Of course, that's at least partially Jon's fault, considering he's bringing pyro to the Christmas party. The trek continued Saturday with another St. Augustine show, complete with a 13-piece band with twin fiddles and a horn section.

The set list for The Christmas Show tour includes classics like "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as tracks like "Beer for Santa," "Merry Christmas from the Keys" and "400 Horsepower Sleigh" from 2023's Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi.



Jon's also been playing Santa while in the Sunshine State, donating $40,000 to local charities St. Augustine Youth Services, St. Augustine Art Association, Little Smiles in Palm Beach Gardens and A Kids Place of Tampa Bay.

Next up, Jon plays Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday and Tampa on Friday, before bringing it home to the Opry on Sunday.

