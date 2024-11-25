Jordan Davis broke a little holiday tradition this year

Jordan Davis is a Christmas-decorations-up-after-Thanksgiving kind of guy.



But things are looking a little different this year in the Davis household.



"My in-laws just left today so the last three days have been, you know, craziness. Awesome, but craziness," Jordan tells ABC Audio in a little holiday update during CMA Awards week. "[The children are] getting to like, Santa's the real deal. Everybody gets it. Everybody knows what's going on. So it's chaos."



"But yes, my house already has Christmas decorations up, which is absurd," says the father of three. "I usually like to wait till Thanksgiving, but we're already Christmas lights and garland and all that stuff's already coming out."



Guess there's one more person in the Christmas-decorations-before-Thanksgiving camp now?



Jordan's latest single, "I Ain't Sayin'," is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

