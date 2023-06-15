Jordan Davis drops emotional "Next Thing You Know" video

Jordan Davis has dropped the music video for his fast-rising single, "Next Thing You Know."

The touching slice-of-life video chronicles the various life chapters Jordan sings about in his song: Falling in love, dating, marriage, pregnancy, parenthood, sending kids off to college, retirement and being grandparents.

"Next Thing You Know," which Jordan penned with Josh Osborne, Greylan James and Chase McGill, is #3 and ascending to the top of the country charts.

The track is the third single from Jordan's sophomore album, Bluebird Days, which also spawned the #1 hits "What My World Spins Around" and "Buy Dirt" with Luke Bryan.

