Jordan Davis had to 'Learn the Hard Way' on album #3

Jordan Davis had to Learn the Hard Way on his third album, which is set to arrive Aug. 15.

"'Learn The Hard Way' is more than just a new track..it's a whole record and the best way to sum up the past few years," he said on his socials.

Jordan hasn't put out a new record since February 2023's Bluebird Days.

The new album features his most recent #1, "I Ain't Sayin'," as well as his new single, "Bar None." The album's title track is out now.

