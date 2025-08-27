Jordan Davis 'Learn[s] the Hard Way' about a top-10 debut

Even if Jordan Davis had to Learn the Hard Way, it seems to be paying off, as his new album enjoys a top-10 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Jordan's third studio album emerges at #6, racking up 19,000 units during its first week out. His previous two records both made the top 10 as well, with his debut Home State starting at #6 in 2018. Bluebird Days began its run at #3 in 2023.

At the same time, the second single from Learn the Hard Way, "Bar None," has just become the Louisiana native's 10th top-10 single on Billboard's Country Airplay ranking. It follows "I Ain't Sayin'," which made it to #2 on the chart back in March. Jordan's chart history started with 2018's "Singles You Up," which made it all the way to the top.

He sets out on his Ain’t Enough Road Tour Sept. 11 in Greater Palm Springs, California.

