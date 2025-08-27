Jordan Davis 'Learn[s] the Hard Way' about a top-10 debut

Even if Jordan Davis had to Learn the Hard Way, it seems to be paying off, as his new album enjoys a top-10 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
Jordan's third studio album emerges at #6, racking up 19,000 units during its first week out. His previous two records both made the top 10 as well, with his debut Home State starting at #6 in 2018. Bluebird Days began its run at #3 in 2023.
At the same time, the second single from Learn the Hard Way, "Bar None," has just become the Louisiana native's 10th top-10 single on Billboard's Country Airplay ranking. It follows "I Ain't Sayin'," which made it to #2 on the chart back in March. Jordan's chart history started with 2018's "Singles You Up," which made it all the way to the top.
