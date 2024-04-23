Jordan Davis, Old Dominion + more joining Parker McCollum for 2024 ACM Lifting Lives LIVE

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) has tapped more of your favorite country stars for this year's ACM Lifting Lives LIVE.



Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, Ashley Cooke and Kameron Marlowe will join previously announced headliner Parker McCollum at the May 15 fundraising event.



"I am truly honored that ACM Lifting Lives has given me the opportunity to host the Parker McCollum & Friends: ACM Lifting Lives event this year at Topgolf in The Colony, TX," says Parker. "The work they do to improve lives through the power of music and the funds they raise are vital to helping folks in and out of our Country music community."



Tickets are available now at axs.com.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video May 16.

