Jordan Davis launches new initiative to support American tradespeople

Jordan Davis is launching a new tour – but not the music kind.

The singer is teaming up with the work boot and apparel company Wolverine for a tour to support American skilled tradespeople.

The Wolverine x Jordan Davis Trades Tour will provide eight American skilled trades businesses with financing and resources to help them continue the important work they do.

"I come from a long line of tradesmen and being able to recognize today's generation of workers for all they do feels like home," Jordan says in a statement. "Supporting American trades businesses with financial support and trusted gear that's comfortable, versatile, and will help them get the job done, day in and day out is truly an honor."

You can nominate a business at www.wolverine.com/US/en/trades-tour through June 7.

The winners will received $7,500, boots and gear for their team, a VIP experience at a Jordan Davis show in their area and promotion of their business on Jordan's Ain't Enough Road tour. Winners will be announced in July.

Jordan will also be teaming with Wolverine for a new custom collection set to launch in the fall.

