Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE to drop two-song collab

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE are dropping a two-track set, Among Friends, on Thursday.



The collab will feature studio-recorded duet renditions of Jordan's "Buy Dirt" and NEEDTOBREATHE's "Banks."



Their joint effort arrives in conjunction with CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis, which will also premiere on CMT on Thursday.



"It wouldn't be right to work together on all these performances in these past few months and not give y'all some new music," Jordan tells fans on Instagram. "'Banks' is my favorite @needtobreathe song and 'Buy Dirt' is their favorite of mine, so we grabbed at this opportunity to share these reimagined versions with y'all."



Among Friends and CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis arrive Thursday at 8 p.m. ET; the former project's available for presave now.

