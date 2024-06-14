Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE team for 'Among Friends'

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE have dropped their two-song set, Among Friends.



The project features new duet renditions of Jordan's "Buy Dirt" and NEEDTOBREATHE's "Banks," and arrived alongside the airing of CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis on Thursday.

"'Banks' is my favorite @needtobreathe song and 'Buy Dirt' is their favorite of mine, so we grabbed at this opportunity to share these reimagined versions with y'all," Jordan says on Instagram.

Among Friends is out now on digital platforms.



In case you missed it, you can also watch Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE's onstage performances of "Buy Dirt," "Banks," "Tucson Too Late" and "The Outsiders" on CMT Crossroads' YouTube channel.

