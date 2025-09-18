Josh Ross almost called his debut album 'Nobody from Nowhere'

Josh Ross is on a hot streak right now: He was just named entertainer of the year at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards, and picked up single and video honors for his first #1, "Single Again."

His debut album, Later Tonight, arrives on Friday — though it almost had a different title.

"It was tough. I mean, to be completely honest with you, I thought about naming the album Nobody from Nowhere and doing that as track one," he reveals. "I knew that 'Later Tonight,' to me, felt like [an] overall [well]-rounded, easy song. It could be, you know, you're driving along in the car, [or] the lights come on at the bar at 2 a.m. and it's time to leave. It just felt really easy to digest."

The former college football player also came up with a little game to play with the other song titles.

"I also thought it was very coincidental that if you take the title Later Tonight and kinda add the other titles to it, like Later Tonight, you'll "Leave Me Too," Later Tonight I'm 'Scared of Getting Sober' — there was a lot of concepts in the record to me that happened Later Tonight," he explains. "So for me it was a lotta fun to kinda put that as the first track to welcome people to the record."

Later Tonight also features Josh's new single, "Hate How You Look."

