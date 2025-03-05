'Jukebox Carrie' says Luke is 'grumpy' and more revelations from 'American Idol'

Have you met "Jukebox Carrie"?

Chances are you will, if you tune in as Carrie Underwood joins season 23 of American Idol Sunday on ABC.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer started their conversation Wednesday on Good Morning America showcasing Carrie's uncanny ability to recall almost any song under the sun.

"She knows every lyric to every song. I have never met anybody like this," Lionel affirmed.

Carrie went on to describe Luke as "grumpy," while Lionel added fuel to the fire that the Idol winner may also be the nicest judge ever: "Cannot say no," Lionel chimed in, as Luke agreed.

GMA also delivered a special message from Ryan Seacrest from the set of Wheel of Fortune, before the fivesome went on to play a game of their of their own called "Most Likely To."

You can check out how much fun the three are having together before the new season of Idol kicks off Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

