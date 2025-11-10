Justin Moore realizes 'Time's Ticking' when he looks at his kids

"Time's Ticking" is more than just the title of Justin Moore's latest top-20 hit.

It's something the father of four is grappling with every day as he watches his children grow.

"It's exciting because, you know, your kids are doing well and all that good stuff," he reflects. "But at the same time, getting older and realizing that my oldest daughter is in 10th grade is one of those things where you go, 'Damn, man, like really? Wow.' And South being 8 is crazy to us."

Justin's oldest, Ella Kole Moore, is 14. Thomas South Moore is both his youngest and only son.

Middle daughters Kennedy Faye Moore and Rebecca Klein Moore are 13 and 11, respectively.

