Justin Moore celebrates "REAL Country" music with his "Boot"

Listen up, phony country folks: Justin Moore has a message for you.



The "Small Town USA" singer has released "Put a Boot in It" and it's a song with "an attitude."



"It's a Honky Tonk, kind of fun tune that's basically about keeping Country music ... well, you know, twangy, and REAL Country," Justin says, before clarifying his intentions. "It's definitely tongue-in-cheek and isn't meant to be offensive by any stretch to any other artist out there who does the other stuff. It really came to life in the studio because we did something completely different than when we originally wrote it."



"The verse sounds completely different than the chorus when it comes to instruments and speed, which is pretty neat," he adds. "It's really nothing like I've ever recorded."



The chorus goes, "Put a boot in it/ Make that tele sing when I smooth bend it/ Take it on down to the honky tonk/ Like a Haggard song/ If you want this ole boy to listen/ You better put a boot in it."



"Put a Boot in It" is out now on digital platforms.



Justin's currently on the road for fair and festival dates as he readies to kick off his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Randy Houser in September. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit justinmooremusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.