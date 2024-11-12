Kane Brown dropping 'Body Talk' with wife Katelyn

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are reuniting in the studio for a new duet called "Body Talk," out Nov. 22.

The country-pop hitmaker shared the news with fans on social media alongside a photo of the couple.

"Body Talk Out 11-22 with my Queen," Kane captioned his Instagram post with a fire emoji.

Kane and Katelyn's first duet, "Thank God," arrived in 2022 and became a multigenre hit.

"Body Talk" will preview Kane's forthcoming new album, High Road, dropping Jan. 24. His new single from the project, "Backseat Driver," is out now and will hit country radio Nov. 18.

For tickets to Kane's upcoming The High Road Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!