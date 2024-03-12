Kane Brown hits #1 with "I Can Feel It"

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown has earned his 11th #1 with "I Can Feel It."

The track, which interpolates Phil Collins' 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight," was penned by Kane, Jaxson Free and Gabe Foust, with Phil also listed as a contributor.

"This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach," Kane told the press. "Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song."

"I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It's so familiar to a lot of people," he added.

"I Can Feel It" is the lead single off Kane's forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. His latest record is 2022's Different Man.

Coming up, the country star will kick off his In The Air Tour March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Kane's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!