Kane Brown and Jelly Roll to headline Nashville's NYE special on CBS

By Stephen Hubbard

The massive New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special is set to return to CBS in 2024, with Kane Brown and Jelly Roll stepping up as the show's first headliners.

The five-hour country music extravaganza will once again take place in Music City's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. If you happen to be in Nashville to ring in the new year, you'll be able to check out the show free, as well as watch the city's Music Note drop at midnight.

The music kicks off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on both CBS and Paramount+, with more talent to be announced as the date approaches.

