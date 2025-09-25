Kane Brown kicks off the Country Music Month celebration with a marching band

Kane Brown (ABC/Heidi Gutman)
By Stephen Hubbard
Amazon Music is staging a Grand Ole Opry takeover on Oct. 21.

Lainey Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Dan + Shay, Lauren Alaina, Carter Faith and more will play the special night celebrating October as Country Music Month. The show will be available to stream online.

Amazon is also marking the occasion by putting out several Amazon Music Originals, starting with the Game Day Version of Kane Brown's "2 Pair," which features a marching band.
“I love that my fans have made ‘2 Pair’ the song of the summer," Kane says. "So how about a version for the football season with a drumline and marching band?”
“Hope this gets you pumped up. Go Dawgs!” he adds, which is a reference to University of Georgia football, of course.
Tucker Wetmore's take on The Georgia Satellites' "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" follows on Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!