Kane Brown slips into the driver's seat with his latest #1

Kane Brown's taking the wheel as "Backseat Driver" hits the top of the chart.
It's his eighth #1 in a row and his 13th overall.
It's also his second chart-topper from his latest album, The High Road, following "Miles On It" with Marshmello. Kane recently released the non-album track "2 Pair" as his latest radio single.
Here's a complete rundown of Brown's number ones:
"What Ifs" (ft. Lauren Alaina)
"Heaven"
"Lose It"
"Good As You"
"Homesick"
"Famous Friends" (with Chris Young)
"One Mississippi"
"Like I Love Country Music"
"Thank God" (with Katelyn Brown)
"Bury Me In Georgia"
"I Can Feel It"
"Miles On It" (with Marshmello)
"Backseat Driver"
