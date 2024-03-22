Kane Brown introduces fans to the "Fiddle in the Band"

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown has rolled out his new track, "Fiddle in the Band."

The upbeat drum and fiddle-driven number finds Kane celebrating his country roots and love for a good time. 

"I'm just like you I was raised on the radio/ From Memphis blues to a Hollywood rock 'n' roll/ Took a trip to Music City/ Brought a little bit of everything with me/ I'm a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands/ I'm a little bit of six strings on a backbeat/ With a fiddle in the band," Kane beams with pride in the rousing chorus. 

"Fiddle in the Band" is the latest preview of Kane's upcoming new album. The as-yet-untitled project was first introduced with its lead single, "I Can Feel It," which recently hit #1 on the country charts. 

For tickets to Kane's upcoming In The Air Tour, go to kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

