Kane Brown + Marshmello reunite for collab #2

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown has reunited with hit DJ Marshmello for his new single, "Miles on It."

It's the follow-up collab to Kane and Marshmello's 2019 crossover hit "One Thing Right."

"Yeah, let's go, put some miles on it/ Back of the Chevy with the engine runnin'/ Just you and me in a truck bed wide like a California King/ We could break it in if you know what I mean/ Put some miles on it/ We could break it in if you know what I mean/ Put some miles on it/ We could break it in if you know what I mean," Kane sings in the song over an uptempo and summery production.

Kane's latest album is 2022's Different Man, which spawned the hit singles "Thank God," "One Mississippi" and "Like I Love Country Music." His recent releases include "Fiddle in the Band" and the #1 hit "I Can Feel It."

To see Kane at an upcoming stop of his In The Air Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!