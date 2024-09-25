Keith Urban brings new "Chuck Taylors" to The 'Tonight Show'

By Jeremy Chua

Keith Urban reunited with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show recently to celebrate his new album, HIGH.

Keith and Jimmy chatted about his latest 12-track project and walked down memory lane, reminiscing about Keith's early days, influences and how he was enamored with bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs' "chicken pickin'" guitar-playing style.

Before performing his song "Chuck Taylors," he picked up the banjo and surprised the audience and viewers with a spontaneous cover of Sabrina Carpenter's pop hit "Espresso."

If you missed Keith's interview and performance, you can watch them now on YouTube.

