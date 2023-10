Keith Urban has been tapped as a performer for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix's opening ceremony.



The multigenre star-studded lineup includes Journey, Andra Day, Steve Aoki, Bishop Briggs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, J Balvin and will.i.am.



The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony takes place Wednesday, November 15.



To purchase tickets and for more information, visit f1lasvegasgp.com.

