Keith Urban likens CMA Fest to a "summer camp"

Keith Urban has attended and performed at CMA Fest since its old "Fan Fair" days.



And despite being a veteran performer now, Keith still relishes the fun and camaraderie of the annual festival's events.



"I love it! It's like summer camp. I mean, it is!" shares Keith. "It's a chance to obviously see a lot of people I don't normally see. I don't know. It's just palpable."



"Since Fan Fair, it's just been that sort of week-plus of energy; the town just explodes, and what it is we love about this genre and the community aspect of it," he adds. "I always love it."



The 2023 CMA Fest takes place in Nashville June 8 to June 11. If you're going to be there, be sure to catch Keith's performance at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9.



For the full CMA Fest schedule and lineup, visit cmafest.com.

