Keith Urban offers you a 'Straight Line' into his live show

Keith Urban's 2024 album, HIGH, starts with a short tidbit titled "Blue Sky," which finds the Aussie superstar seeming to wake up and utter the phrase, "Just give me some blue sky, please."

From there, the record launches into his latest hit, "Straight Line," chosen very intentionally as the first song.

"It’s really because I love the spirit, I love the energy, the atmosphere, just the joy, the positivity of it," he says. "And I think it’s the closest thing on the record to what it hopefully feels like coming to see us play live, that feeling of just forgetting about everything outside of the venue for two hours and losing yourself in the music and getting to another place, a higher place where everything feels good and there’s no worries, no cares."

Appropriately, there's also a new concert version of "Straight Line" from Keith's current High and Alive World Tour on his upcoming live album.

Keith continues winding down his run of shows Down Under with a concert in Melbourne on Tuesday before he plays his last show Thursday in Adelaide. He picks back up Sept. 10 by heading to Canada.

