Keith Urban praises Kelly Clarkson's cover of "Somebody Like You"

Kelly Clarkson recently covered Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" on her talk show's Kellyoke segment, and Keith's singing his praises about it.

"Kelly !!!!!! loooooove you singing this. hell, I love you singing anything…. do you take requests ?! @kellyclarkson," Keith wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while reposting Kelly's performance video.

With a cover in the books, naturally fans have asked for a Kelly and Keith collab. 

"Fan of both of you, would love for the two of you to do a duet," one fan wrote.

"Somebody Like You" arrived in 2002 as the lead single off Keith's third album, Golden Road.

