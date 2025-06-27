Keith Urban and Tim McGraw champion women's golf

Women playing golf in Music City? Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are here for it.

The two superstars are both sponsors of the annual Music Row Ladies Golf Tournament, which will take place Aug. 18 at Old Natchez Country Club.

It's the 38th year for the annual gathering, which raises money for United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee. Last year the event brought in more than $84,000, bringing its all-time total to more than $2.5 million.

You can find out more about the fundraiser online.

