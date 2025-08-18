Keith Urban's got a 'Straight Line' from Australia to Nashville for a rising star

Keith Urban's currently taking his High and Alive World Tour Down Under, and while he's without a doubt the most well-known country star from Australia, he's working to make sure he won't be the last.

The "Straight Line" hitmaker is partnering with the Tamworth Country Music Festival to roll out the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship.

The winner will come to Nashville to perform, write and meet with music industry insiders, while also getting two days to record at Keith's studio, The Sound.

“Sometimes all a musician needs is an opportunity to be heard or someone to help nurture their talent,” the superstar says. “Having the opportunity to do that not only inspires me, but I’m also hoping that in some way this scholarship will serve to inspire others.”

Tamworth is Australia's largest and longest-running country music festival.

The application for the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship will be available online starting January 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.