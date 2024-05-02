Keith Urban's celebrating "GO HOME W U" with surprise show

Keith Urban is headed to Dallas, Texas, for a pop-up show to celebrate the release of "GO HOME W U."



The surprise concert will happen at Dallas' Club Dada on Friday, May 3. Tickets are available for purchase now while supplies last.



"@laineywilson's killing it over in Europe right now but I wanted to celebrate the release of GO HOME W U in a setting that is perfect for the song and feels very familiar to HOW I GOT HERE ! Playing in clubs and dive bars," Keith announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.



For tickets, head to Keith's website.



"GO HOME W U" featuring Lainey Wilson arrives Friday and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.