Keith's recorded a duet with Lainey, and he's "ready for it to come out"

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have recorded a duet — and it might be dropping soon.



In a recent interview with ET, Keith revealed that he's already got a collab with Lainey in the cans and is beaming with excitement to release it.



"So, 'Straight Line,' [was the] first single, 'Messed Up as Me,' just came out in February, and we have another single coming out [in May] -- that's a duet," Keith said. "So excited to get that out."



Could this duet be the one with Lainey?



"You just never know!" Keith teased. "We recorded it last summer, and I've been having to sit on this thing since then, so I'm ready for it to come out. Then the album later this year."



While you wait for May's release, you can check out "Straight Line" and "Messed Up as Me" wherever you enjoy music.

