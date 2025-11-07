Kelsea Ballerini captures a summer of 'heavy self-examination' on 'Mount Pleasant'

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Mount Pleasant' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kelsea Ballerini wears a glamorous red gown, watching the world go by from a swing set, in the new video for "I Sit in Parks."

"I sit in parks, it breaks my heart/ Cause I see just how far I am from the things that I want," she sings on the first taste of her new Mount Pleasant EP.

"I have always made records – whether songs, EPs or albums – to capture a moment in time," Kelsea explains. "Mount Pleasant is a collection of six songs I've written throughout the summer, marking a chapter of heavy self-examination, longing and stepping further into who I am as a 32-year old woman."

The complete Mount Pleasant EP is set to arrive Nov. 14, just days before Kelsea vies for female vocalist of the year at the 59th CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

