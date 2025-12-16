Kelsea Ballerini closes 2025 as she "Sit[s] in Parks" with kangaroos

Kelsea Ballerini's touring year has come to a close with her Saturday night show Down Under.

"Brisbane, i couldn't have asked for a better way to end the year and this life changing tour," she posted on Monday. "thank you to all 11,000 of you for being one of the best crowds we had the honor to play for this year, and thank you for having cute animals to sit in parks with on off days."

Of course, "I Sit in Parks" is the lead single from Kelsea's new Mount Pleasant EP. One of the photos included in her post shows her on a green lawn in an area filled with kangaroos.

Kelsea went on to express her grief over the Sunday shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach that left 15 dead and more than 40 injured.

"also want to say how truly heartbroken i am at the horrific attack at Bondi," Kelsea's post continues. "there just aren’t the right words, but my heart is with the families grieving the loss of their loved ones, and the hundreds of people grieving the loss of what once felt safe. praying for our world."

So far, we don't know much about Kelsea's plans for 2026, as she hasn't announced any tour plans beyond a couple shows in June.

You can check out her just-released video for the Mount Pleasant track "Emerald City" on YouTube now.

