Kelsea Ballerini is almost speechless about her CMA Album of the Year nomination

Kelsea Ballerini is nominated in two categories at this year's CMA Awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.



Sharing her reaction via an Instagram Story, Kelsea reflected on her achievements and Album of the Year-nominated Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.



"Good morning. CMA nominations came out this morning. Rolling Up The Welcome Mat is nominated for Album of the Year," Kelsea says in the video before smiling in speechlessness. "It's the little EP that keeps on giving. Oh, my little heart's going to implode and explode at the same time."



"I'm also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and, Album of the Year? At the CMAs? Good morning," she adds.



Rolling Up The Welcome Mat arrived earlier in February and received the deluxe treatment as Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) in August.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

