Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to honor the fact that she's 'protecting my peace'

Kelsea Ballerini performs on the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Andrea Dresdale

Kelsea Ballerini wants fans to know that just because she isn't sharing every detail of her life with them doesn't mean she doesn't love them.

While doing an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram Story, Kelsea chose to answer the question, "How are YOU? You heal a lot of us. What do YOU need?"

“Thank you for saying this and asking,” Ballerini replied. “I’m in a steady and happy place right now." But, she added, "If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me, and that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

Kelsea also gave an update when a fan asked her about her dog Dibs, who is battling cancer.

“Baby boy is hanging tough,” she wrote. “Leaving him this morning for our two-week Australia stint was *very* tough, but he’s steady, still fighting the cancer and has incredible doctors and care (and grandma who is going to give him extra treats while I’m gone). All of the good, healing energy you can send his way is appreciated, as always.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!