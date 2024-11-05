Kelsea Ballerini recalls how Kelly Clarkson's concert shaped her

Kelsea Ballerini recently caught up with her old friend Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



Kelsea talked about headlining a Madison Square Garden show; writing PATTERNS with her collaborators, including Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild; and recounted how a Kelly Clarkson concert that she attended at "13 or 14" had an indelible impact on her.



"The air-conditioning in the arena was out. It was so hot," Kelsea recalled to Kelly. "You were sounding better than the record, and then you just stopped and you go, 'If any of you could smell me right now, none of you would be here.'"



"It was the first time I saw an artist onstage be a human. I'm so serious, " the country-pop star said. "And I've always been drawn to that and I was like, 'If I ever get to be onstage, I want to be like that.'"



The two music superstars later took the stage to perform Kelsea's new song, "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak."



Kelsea recently celebrated a big career achievement with PATTERNS. The 15-track collection became her best-charting album, debuting at #4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Country Album chart.

