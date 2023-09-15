Kelsea Ballerini surprises her high school with tickets to 'The Homecoming Show'

Kelsea Ballerini may be a superstar, but she's not forgotten where she came from.



The "half of my hometown" singer recently announced her headlining The Homecoming Show, set to take place in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Just as the news rolled out on September 12, Kelsea returned to Central High School live via video to surprise everyone with tickets to the arena show.



"OK, so we just announced The Homecoming Show, and the thing that I really wanted to do was make sure that the place that I sang a song that I wrote onstage for the first time ever, Central High School, felt like they were kind of the first to know," Kelsea shares in an Instagram video before the surprise. "And so, we are joining the morning announcements and giving everyone tickets to come to the show. Big full-circle moment."



Halfway through the school's morning announcements, Kelsea pops up and students erupt in excitement. "Surprise! Hi, Bobcats!" says Kelsea.



"I announced the biggest show of my career this morning. I'm coming home to play Thompson-Boling Arena, which is where I grew up," Kelsea tells the students. "So I want to formally invite everyone at Central High School to please come to the show. I'm giving you tickets. You can bring your mama, your crush. I love you so much!"



You can watch the full surprise video on Kelsea's Instagram now.



Tickets to The Homecoming Show went on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. and are now sold out.

