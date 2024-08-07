Kelsea Ballerini explains "pattern" in cryptic new video

What could Kelsea Ballerini be having up her sleeve?



The "Peter Pan" singer hopped on social media Wednesday to share a cinematic video of life scenes as she describes her definition of "pattern."



"What's a pattern? Umm. It's like a recurring sequence of the first thing you reach for 'cause it's closest," Kelsea says in a voice-over. "It's the first thought you think or first feeling you feel or first response you say, first choice you make. It's like your second nature 'cause it's what you've done over and over and over again."



"And maybe it's familial or generational, it's been handed down, it's in our blood, or maybe it's learned and developed from adapting to life. Maybe, some of our patterns are just our own damn fault," she continues.



The video's mood then shifts as the scene focuses on numerous pieces of luggage piled up ashore.



"I think we have the ability to look at our patterns and find the ones that serve us, and then we look at the ones we don't want to carry with us and we don't want to hand down to future us," she says. "And you change them."



Could Kelsea be cryptically alluding to a new career move? Perhaps the dawn of a new album era is approaching? You can follow Kelsea on her socials to find out as soon as she makes the announcement.



Meanwhile, the lead single from her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) follow-up, "Cowboys Cry Too" with Noah Kahan, is approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.