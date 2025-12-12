Kelsea Ballerini's about to pack up her 'Baggage' as she wraps Aussie tour

Kelsea Ballerini (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kelsea Ballerini's getting ready for her final show of 2025, as she plays Brisbane, Queensland, on Saturday.

"MELBOURNE I THINK IM IN LOVE WITH YOU?!" she shared on Instagram, along with a carousel of pictures and video from her latest stop Down Under. "thank you for two incredible nights and an unforgettable first time in this beautiful place. one show left this year- see you tomorrow Brisbane…we promise to make it special."

Kelsea released her surprise six-song EP, Mount Pleasant, in November and performed the lead track, "I Sit in Parks," on the CMA Awards.

She's nominated for best contemporary country album for Patterns at the 68th Grammys, which take place Feb. 1. Meanwhile, the album's latest hit, "Baggage," continues its climb up the country chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!