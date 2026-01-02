Kelsea Ballerini's done talking about her personal life as she reunites with Chase Stokes

After lots of online speculation, Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes are officially back together.

“Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," Kelsea shared in her Instagram Stories on Dec. 31, along with a photo of the two at sunset.

"But what i’ll say, and all i really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that i really love love," she continues. "I believe in it, i believe in him, and i believe in breaking patterns.”

“go kiss your person and stop speculating,” she closes.

Chase also shared his side of the story on his socials, along with similar sunset photos.

"Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," the Outer Banks star says. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years."

Kelsea and Chase revealed their breakup in September 2025, after making their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards in 2023.

