Kelsea Ballerini's reliving 'The First Time' a decade later

Kelsea Ballerini's celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The First Time.

The expanded version of Kelsea's debut album — originally available only on Record Store Day in April — is now coming to streaming platforms. Originally released on May 19, 2015, you'll now have digital access to The First Time: 10 Year Anniversary Edition on May 23.

The expanded version includes a reimagined version of her first hit, "Love Me Like You Mean It," "First Time" live from the Heartfirst Tour, the work tape of "Yeah Boy," the "Peter Pan" demo and the unreleased demo of "Boy Meets Girl."

You can also preorder the tri-color double vinyl now, which comes in a 12-page book-bound jacket.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.