Kelsea Ballerini's 'Baggage' is packed and she's heading for Charleston

As Kelsea Ballerini stood atop a huge mound of luggage to perform her new single, "Baggage," at the ACM Awards earlier in May, she already knew where her travels would take her next.

"I leave here and I go finish The Voice," she told ABC Audio at the show. "And after that, honestly, I have CMA Fest, and then I'm gonna kinda be in Charleston the rest of the summer at least, just being with the boys."

Of course, one of those boys is Kelsea's beloved dog, Dibs, and the other is likely her significant other, Chase Stokes, whose show Outer Banks shoots in Charleston.

"It's amazing," she says of the South Carolina city. "And in the summertime with the ocean, the dogs have so much fun going to the beach."

"And the food's great," she adds. "They have good seafood. I love me some seafood. So yeah, I'm just gonna hold it down. I'm excited."

You can catch Kelsea on the live finale of The Voice Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

