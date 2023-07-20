Kelsea Ballerini's 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat' with fans in three cities

Kelsea Ballerini is honoring the music, inspiration and acclaim of her latest EP with an exclusive trio of events titled Under The Welcome Mat: Exclusive Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Short Film Screening & Conversation with Kelsea Ballerini.

Fans can expect a screening of her short film, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, and an up-close-and-personal discussion by Kelsea about both the project and her EP.

The three-city event kicks off at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on August 1 before continuing at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville on August 8 and wrapping up at the Whitby Theater in New York City on August 10.

"There's never been a moment to stop and talk about what the response to Welcome Mat has meant to me," Kelsea says of the events. "Everything moved so fast after the release and took on a life much bigger than I ever anticipated. After feeling and hearing the response on tour every night these last few months, I wanted to make sure to honor this musical chapter more fully."

"So, while Subject to Change was out there doing everything it's supposed to do, you supported me with this project that I needed to make for myself and my heart loudly," she adds. "I can't thank you enough, but these three events are me trying."

Tickets to Kelsea's intimate events are available now at kelseaballerini.com.

