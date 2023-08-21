Kenny Chesney to drop 10th anniversary Blue Chair Bay Rum special

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

By Jeremy Chua

To celebrate Blue Chair Bay Rum's 10th anniversary, Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay will release a limited edition 16-year-old rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Like Old Dominion's song, everything's 'Easier Said with Rum.' Wherever I am, whomever I'm with, we've got a little bit of this special 10th anniversary rum, which is currently being bottled," Kenny tells Fox Business recently. "I predict we might drink more than a little. But, I'm also camped out, so we're not driving anywhere."

"I don't know how much you follow rum, but that's a very long time... and this rum is ridiculously smooth," he adds. "It's a very special treat if you're a rum drinker, the same way a very old bourbon or whiskey is to someone who drinks those things. It's just a whole other level."

While the preorder is now sold out, Blue Chair Bay Rum has shared that "a limited quantity will be available in select stores in September."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!