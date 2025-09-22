Kenny Chesney expands 'Heart Life Music: The Book Tour'

Kenny Chesney's 'Heart Life Music' (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney's adding three more stops to his Heart Life Music book tour after the two previously announced events in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Boston sold out. 

After the book drops Nov. 4, Kenny heads to Chicago on Nov. 5, before two talks Nov. 6 in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theater.
“I wanted to go to the heart of the country, and Chicago sure represents that for me," Kenny says. "I wanted to go to the place where all of my music came together, the songwriters and creative community were so generous and encouraging to me. Teaming with Parnassus Books for an event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, yards from the turf where I’d played for tips when I arrived, is a dream come true."
From there, Kenny headlines the Miami Book Fair on Nov. 16.
"It’s an honor to be part of such a respected and iconic event," he adds. "And the way I love South Florida – from West Palm Beach’s Coral Sky to the Tortuga Music Festival, Miami and the Keys – this is a whole other homecoming.”
Tickets for Chicago and Nashville go on sale Friday, with Miami following on Oct. 13. And that's not all, as Kenny's teasing there are more dates still to come.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

