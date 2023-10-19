Kenny Chesney has something up his sleeves

Through the years Kenny Chesney performs during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean's Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

By Jeremy Chua

Kenny Chesney recently posted a cryptic Instagram Reel, leaving fans wondering what exciting news he’s teasing. The caption-less clip features two wooden chairs on the beachside overlooking a sunset as the waves crash ashore.  It opens with Kenny and Uncle Kracker’s “When the Sun Goes Down” before switching frames to Zac Brown Band’s “Toes,” Megan Moroney’s “I’m Not Pretty” and concluding with Uncle Kracker’s “Smile.” Could Kenny be teasing a tour, collaboration or something else? Check out the tease on Kenny’s Instagram and decide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!