Kenny Chesney reveals final five stops on 'Heart Life Music' book tour

Kenny Chesney's adding five more cities to his Heart Life Music book tour.

He'll visit Philadelphia; Bergen, New Jersey; Beverly Hills; and Key West and Tampa, Florida, around the time of the book's launch Nov. 4.

“Four of those cities have stadiums where we’ve had some incredibly memorable nights," Kenny points out, "whether selling standing room only around the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium, the crazy, unbelievable crowds in Philly and MetLife that no one saw coming – and Key West, where so many of my great friends and memories are. All of these places truly are in my heart, my music and my life.”

Previously announced stops in Boston and at East Tennessee State University sold out in less than an hour.

Tickets for the new additions to the Heart Life Music book tour go on sale Friday. You can find full details online.

