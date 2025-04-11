Kenny Chesney shares details about visuals for Sphere Las Vegas shows

NBCUniversal
By Stephen Hubbard

What will it look like when Kenny Chesney takes the stage at Sphere in Las Vegas in May?

We now have a bit of a clue, as the superstar revealed the Sphere creative team was "embedded" during some of last year's Sun Goes Down shows and spent time with him "shooting footage that reflects [his] life, experience and musical meaning."

“We didn’t know when we signed on what we were signing up for,” Kenny says. “I realized every bit of video was going to have to be shot for this wraparound-the-audience screen, but I had no idea how much creating these moments — because it’s so much more than content — would open up my own creative portals."

There's still more work to do before Kenny's run begins on May 22.

“We have to go to California to create the final edit, so we can understand the fullness of how people will experience the visuals, how it will marry to the music," he explains. "But just the songs we saw earlier in the year, putting the show together is going to be a complete rush.”

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas is set to run through Saturday, June 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!