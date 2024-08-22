Kenny Chesney takes fans on tour in "Just to Say We Did" video

Kenny Chesney is honoring you, the fans, in his "Just to Say We Did" music video.



The visualizer features clips from Kenny's 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour and footage from the early years of his storied career.



Of the video's concept, Kenny tells the press, "I wanted a song that really lifted up the heart of No Shoes Nation, these super-passionate people who just live wide open right where they are and create fun when they're not working harder than anyone. And when it came time to do a video, how do you capture that? Where do you go or how do you show it? But really, No Shoes Nation is all of it."



"It's easy to come out to a show, and (I) think it was always like this," he says. "We are two decades into playing these major stadiums, and it's awesome."



"But when I look at these moments – Grace Potter in a cowboy hat, Bobby Lowe on a motorcycle in a hallway or Jill and Helena rocking out in a corridor – that's where I realize how much fun we've had, and hopefully all of the citizens of No Shoes Nation have had, too," Kenny adds. "Because looking at this, I know we sure can say we did!"



"Just to Say We Did" is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.



It's the second single off Kenny's latest album, Born, and follows the chart-topping "Take Her Home."



Kenny will wrap his Sun Goes Down Tour with its last three shows on Aug. 23, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Tickets are available now at kennychesney.com.

